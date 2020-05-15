italianoenglishfrançaisdeutschespañolportuguês
Language
Search
  • » News
  • » Phenolic Compounds and Phenolic Maturity
  • Wine and oxygen from grape to glass
    Wine and oxygen from grape to glass
    Jean-Claude Vidal, U.EXP-Pech Rouge INRA FRANCE (F)
    Oxygen is one of the major factors in the evolution of wines from grapes to the consumer's glass. How to manage the quantities of oxygen needed in all the stages of its life? How to protect wine fr...
    Price:15 €(Tax included)
    Register or login
    Published on: 15/05/2020
    Next

Phenolic Compounds and Phenolic Maturity

It is important to determine phenolic maturity, but by which method?

Phenolic Compounds and Phenolic Maturity

Obtaining the highest concentration of polyphenols in grapes is one of the main agronomic objectives that has a positive influence on the entire course of red wine making, giving the winemaker the possibility to obtain a wine of certainly higher quality. For this reason, it is important to identify the moment when the concentration of phenolic compounds in grapes is at its highest to start the harvest.

During the ripening period of grapes the concentrations of anthocyanins and tannins in the skins of the berries are subject to variations.

From veraison to so-called technological maturity (maximum sugar/total acidity ratio) the grape skins are enriched with phenolic compounds. In particular, anthocyanins appear at veraison and continue to increase throughout the course of ripening, reaching their maximum concentration near technological maturity, and then decreasing during the over-ripening phase of the grapes. The tannins present in the skins show the same behaviour, with the difference that at the time of veraison they are already present in significant quantities. The concentration of tannins present in the grape seeds decreases from the moment of veraison and during the entire ripening period of the grapes. Depending on the environment, the maximum concentration of anthocyanins and tannins present in the grapes can coincide with the maximum ratio of sugar to total acidity, but it can also be prior or subsequent. It is for this reason that it is deemed important to identify the phenolic maturity of the grapes, as well as the technological maturity, in order to establish the optimal moment for the harvest.

The method considered to be the reference method for the determination of phenolic maturity is the Glories method based on the extraction of anthocyanins from a sample of must, partly under conditions simulating the wine-making process (extraction by means of a buffered solution at pH 3.2), and partly under extreme conditions, capable of completely eliminating diffusion barriers (acid solution at pH 1).

This method is very time-consuming because it requires a long extraction and sample preparation phase. In addition, the analyses must be carried out by an operator specialised in laboratory techniques.

Are there methods to quickly and easily determine when grapes should be harvested in order to maximise the extraction of phenolic compounds?

Download the article "Phenolic maturity of Grapes" to understand the phenomena that regulate phenolic maturity and the most effective methods to determine it.

Published on 10/06/2020
Related sheets
    1st meeting of the "school in the vineyard" with foreign refugees
    1st meeting of the "school in the vineyard" with foreign refugees
    Grapevines winter pruning
    In the context of Action 7 of the ValorinVitis Project, the first session of "school in the vineyard" for foreign refugees was held on March 13, 2018. The group of 15 refugees managed by the cooper...
    Published on:20/03/2018
    2016 California Wine Harvest Report
    The 2016 California winegrape harvest was early, with a mostly normal yield of exceptional quality fruit throughout the state. A relatively even growing season followed welcome winter rains that he...
    Published on:01/11/2016
    2017 GRENACHES DU MONDE: 5th edition in Sardinia was an international success!
    The fifth edition of the International Grenaches du Monde Competition, launched in 2013 by the Conseil Interprofessionnel des Vins du Roussillon (CIVR – Interprofessional Board of Roussillon ...
    Published on:19/02/2017
    2017 OIV Awards
    Entries open in September 2016 and close on 28 February 2017.
    The OIV Awards rewards the best works published over the past two previous years which provide an original and relevant contribution, with an international significance for the vine and wine sector...
    Published on:23/08/2016
    2017 OIV Research grant program
    2017 OIV Research grant program
    Grants offered within the framework of this programme are short term (six months to fifteen months maximum) and are provided for specific post graduate training programmes
    Published on:29/07/2017
    2017 Top 20 Wine Influencers on Social Media
    Who is active, entertaining, educating the masses, and sharing on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and the other platforms today?
    Published on:05/02/2017
© All Right Reserved
ISSN 1826-1590 VAT: IT01286830334
powered by Infonet Srl Piacenza
accesso consolle apollo6
Privacy Policy
This website and its related third-party services make use of cookies necessary for the purposes described in the cookie policy. If you want to learn more about cookies or how to disable them (either totally or partially), please see the cookie policy. By closing this banner, scrolling through this page, clicking on a link or continuing navigation in any other way, you consent to the use of cookies.
More informationOK

- A +
ExecTime : 2