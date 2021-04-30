italianoenglishfrançaisdeutschespañolportuguês
Language
Search
  • » News
  • » Wine stabilization techniques with low environmental impact

Wine stabilization techniques with low environmental impact

Wine stabilization techniques with low environmental impact

EVER srl aims at the sustainability of the wine supply chain, proposing solutions with reduced environmental impact, in line with the OIV directives, guaranteeing personalized technical support which, thanks to constant collaboration with winemakers, aims to identify:

  • Technical solutions to enhance and protect the organoleptic quality and wholesomeness of wines
  • The product, the dosage and the operational protocol oriented towards environmental and economic sustainability (avoiding unnecessary waste of adjuvants and/or additives)


The data of the European project "Stabiwine" have been submitted to the Oenologists of the Romagna section, which led to the validation of Potassium Polyaspartate (KPA A-5KD) by comparing the different tartaric stabilization techniques.

The analysis of the Stabiwine project highlighted how wine refrigeration is the stabilizing technique with the highest environmental impact (energy consumption, GHG emissions and water consumption) and how metatartaric acid does not guarantee stability over time as it returns to hydrolyse into tartaric acid.

EVER has designed the micro-granulated formulations STABILISSIMA S and UP to make them fully soluble in wine, microfilterable and with maximum stabilizing effectiveness.

Some of the numerous EVER experiences with the STABILISSIMA range of stabilizers were therefore presented. Among these examples is the comparison between the classic refrigeration (-4 ° C x 7 days) and the use of STABILISSIMA UP in "Sangiovese Rubicone 2020 - Cantina di Forlì Predappio" where, at different dosages, it was possible to maintain the acidity and obtain a finer wine on the nose, with greater volume and gustatory persistence.

fig1
tab1

 

A new phenolic stabilization technique was briefly introduced to improve the longevity of wines which, by providing a regenerable system, represents a reusable alternative and therefore less impacting on the environment.

For additional information:
https://www.ever.it/en/index.html
emanuele.bartolucci@ever.it

The webinar recording "Sustainability from vineyard to cellar" is available below:
 

 

Published on 05/25/2021
Related sheets
    1st meeting of the "school in the vineyard" with foreign refugees
    1st meeting of the "school in the vineyard" with foreign refugees
    Grapevines winter pruning
    In the context of Action 7 of the ValorinVitis Project, the first session of "school in the vineyard" for foreign refugees was held on March 13, 2018. The group of 15 refugees managed by the cooper...
    Published on:03/20/2018
    2016 California Wine Harvest Report
    The 2016 California winegrape harvest was early, with a mostly normal yield of exceptional quality fruit throughout the state. A relatively even growing season followed welcome winter rains that he...
    Published on:11/01/2016
    2017 GRENACHES DU MONDE: 5th edition in Sardinia was an international success!
    The fifth edition of the International Grenaches du Monde Competition, launched in 2013 by the Conseil Interprofessionnel des Vins du Roussillon (CIVR – Interprofessional Board of Roussillon ...
    Published on:02/19/2017
    2017 OIV Awards
    Entries open in September 2016 and close on 28 February 2017.
    The OIV Awards rewards the best works published over the past two previous years which provide an original and relevant contribution, with an international significance for the vine and wine sector...
    Published on:08/23/2016
    2017 OIV Research grant program
    2017 OIV Research grant program
    Grants offered within the framework of this programme are short term (six months to fifteen months maximum) and are provided for specific post graduate training programmes
    Published on:07/29/2017
    2017 Top 20 Wine Influencers on Social Media
    Who is active, entertaining, educating the masses, and sharing on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and the other platforms today?
    Published on:02/05/2017
© All Right Reserved
ISSN 1826-1590 VAT: IT01286830334
powered by Infonet Srl Piacenza
accesso consolle apollo6
Privacy Policy
This website and its related third-party services make use of cookies necessary for the purposes described in the cookie policy. If you want to learn more about cookies or how to disable them (either totally or partially), please see the cookie policy. By closing this banner, scrolling through this page, clicking on a link or continuing navigation in any other way, you consent to the use of cookies.
More informationOK

- A +
ExecTime : 1,343994