» Wine stabilization techniques with low environmental impact

EVER srl aims at the sustainability of the wine supply chain, proposing solutions with reduced environmental impact, in line with the OIV directives, guaranteeing personalized technical support which, thanks to constant collaboration with winemakers, aims to identify:

Technical solutions to enhance and protect the organoleptic quality and wholesomeness of wines

The product, the dosage and the operational protocol oriented towards environmental and economic sustainability (avoiding unnecessary waste of adjuvants and/or additives)



The data of the European project "Stabiwine" have been submitted to the Oenologists of the Romagna section, which led to the validation of Potassium Polyaspartate (KPA A-5KD) by comparing the different tartaric stabilization techniques.

The analysis of the Stabiwine project highlighted how wine refrigeration is the stabilizing technique with the highest environmental impact (energy consumption, GHG emissions and water consumption) and how metatartaric acid does not guarantee stability over time as it returns to hydrolyse into tartaric acid.

EVER has designed the micro-granulated formulations STABILISSIMA S and UP to make them fully soluble in wine, microfilterable and with maximum stabilizing effectiveness.

Some of the numerous EVER experiences with the STABILISSIMA range of stabilizers were therefore presented. Among these examples is the comparison between the classic refrigeration (-4 ° C x 7 days) and the use of STABILISSIMA UP in "Sangiovese Rubicone 2020 - Cantina di Forlì Predappio" where, at different dosages, it was possible to maintain the acidity and obtain a finer wine on the nose, with greater volume and gustatory persistence.

A new phenolic stabilization technique was briefly introduced to improve the longevity of wines which, by providing a regenerable system, represents a reusable alternative and therefore less impacting on the environment.

For additional information:

https://www.ever.it/en/index.html

emanuele.bartolucci@ever.it

The webinar recording "Sustainability from vineyard to cellar" is available below:

